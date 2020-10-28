Heineken reports Q3 net profit down 76 percent
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Oct 28 2020 04:02 PM
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that its nine months to September net profit plunged 76 percent to 396 million euros as the coronavirus pandemic shut down large swathes of the global economy.
Heineken said the virus and accompanying lockdowns had had a "significant impact" on business with sales by volume down 8.0 percent for the period.
More details to follow.
