Heineken reports Q3 net profit down 76 percent

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Oct 28 2020 04:02 PM

Bottles of Heineken beer are seen at a super market during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2020. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters


THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that its nine months to September net profit plunged 76 percent to 396 million euros as the coronavirus pandemic shut down large swathes of the global economy.

Heineken said the virus and accompanying lockdowns had had a "significant impact" on business with sales by volume down 8.0 percent for the period.

More details to follow.

