FDA warns public vs buying SM Bonus sugar, other unregistered food products

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday night warned the public against buying and consuming what it said are unregistered food products, including sugar packs sold by popular brand SM Bonus.

In an advisory dated Oct. 22, 2020, the FDA said the following products are not registered:

Melvan Ginger Brew with Turmeric and Lemongrass

Sweet Valley Freeze Dried Cranberry Coated with Milk Chocolate

Lorenzo Farm Dark Chocolate

SM Bonus Brown Sugar

SM Bonus Refined Sugar

"The FDA verified through post-marketing surveillance that the abovementioned food products are not registered and no Certificates of Product Registration (CPR) have been issued," the regulatory body said.

According to FDA, the products' quality and safety are not assured since they have not been evaluated by the agency.

It warned all concerned establishments against distribution, advertising and selling of the unregistered products.

The management of SM Bonus and the other brands have yet to make their statements regarding the FDA warning.

Regulatory laws require processed food operators to secure 2 types of authorization to check if both the company and their products pass the regulatory body’s standards before they could be released to the public.

In September, the agency warned consumers against the purchase of popular liver spread brand Reno due to its unregistered status.

The manufacturer of Reno just this month obtained the much-needed CPR.