Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista inspects the situation at NAIA Terminal 1 on Oct. 27, 2023 as the annual All Saints Day exodus out of Metro Manila begins. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he wants more personnel deployed at airport security checks to ease the bottlenecks in these areas as the All Saints Day exodus begins.

Bautista inspected the NAIA Terminal 1 Friday and noted the congestion at the security checks.

“Kailangan natin dito magdagdag personnel ang Office for Transport Security lalong-lalo na itong panahon October 27 to November 6,” said Bautista.

The Manila International Airport Authority meanwhile said it is working with airlines and concerned agencies to mitigate long lines at the airport, ahead of the expected influx of passengers for the Undas and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan poll holidays.

MIAA also lauded the efforts of airlines to speed up the various processes passengers have to undergo.

AirAsia and Cebu Pacific have added self check-in kiosks at the terminal, while Philippine Airlines has opened a pay lounge for economy class passengers.

“Parati kami nire-remind ng CAB [Civil Aeronautics Board] na wag kaming mag overbook, no overbooking. We added approximately 5-8 percent of flights for the long weekend,” said Ricky Isla, Air Asia Philippines CEO.

MIAA also reminded passengers to check the terminal assignment of their airline as many changes have been implemented in the past months.

AirAsia domestic flights operate at NAIA Terminal 2 while international flights at NAIA 3. Philippine Airlines' domestic flights operate at NAIA 2 while its international flights are at NAIA 1. For Cebu Pacific, domestic and international flights operate at NAIA 3, but its sister company CebGo operates at NAIA 4.

HOTEL-LIKE EXPERIENCE

The MIAA also implemented many improvements at NAIA to elevate the passenger experience. One of these improvements is adding a scent at the terminals.

MIAA Officer-in-charge Bryan Co said that they are testing the use of a signature “Christmas scent” at the NAIA Terminal 1 departure area.

He said the airport is replicating what is being done in premier hotels and leading airports worldwide to improve passenger experience.

“Meron tayo na deploy today na pinapilot this weekend, may kinabit sa air-conditioning system na scenting. Kanina sa terminal 1 departures, Christmas scent,” said Co.

Select areas in other terminals now also have a scent, but Co clarified they are still testing the scent to make sure that it won't be too strong for some passengers.

They’re considering a scent that can be relaxing. He asserted too that the scent is hypoallergenic and won’t negatively affect one’s health.