PSEi falls below 6,000 level

MANILA (UPDATE) - Philippines shares took a beating on Friday with the main index dropping below the 6,000 level to its lowest in a year.

The PSEi fell almost 1 percent, shedding 56.5 points to close at 5,961.99 while the broader All Shares index fell 0.6 percent losing 19.55 points to close at 3,246.47.

All sectors posted declines following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ off-cycle rate hike on Thursday.

Ed Francisco, president of BDO Capital, said the rate hike had already been factored in by many of the big corporations.

“The big firms have already anticipated [it] but if there's another 25 or 50 before the year ends, that would be a bit of a surprise but this is just a tiny thing. It's already projected, it's already planned,” Francisco said in an interview with ANC.

Francisco said the rate hike was also a good signal from the BSP that it was ready to act to tame inflation.

Aside from the rate hike on Thursday, the peso’s depreciation in recent weeks as well as the looming long weekend were also factors in the PSEi’s slide, he said.

With elevated inflation and high interest rates, Francisco said investors are likely to “shun or stay away from equities” in the meantime.