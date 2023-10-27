Diesel rollback, gasoline price hike likely next week

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to go down next week but gasoline prices are seen to rise.

Based on the first 4 trading days of the week, the following price adjustments may be expected next week.

DIESEL P1.42/L⬇️

GASOLINE P0.27/L ⬆️

KEROSENE P1.23/L⬇️

But the figures will change depending on the close of the trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, various groups pushing for an increase in the renewable energy component of the country’s power supply mix criticized the government for pushing liquefied natural gas as an alternative.

On the third anniversary of the coal moratorium, the groups called on the Energy Department to stop promoting the use of LNG as a transition fuel from coal-fired power plants.

Power for People convenor Gerry Arances said that the country can attain 100 percent renewable energy in a few years’ time contrary to the DOE's projection of only 50 percent renewable energy in the mix by 2040.