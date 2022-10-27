MANILA - The Philippines booked $367 million in net outflows of foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas through Authorized Agent Banks, the BSP said on Thursday.

The BSP formerly called these as foreign portfolio investments, but they are also known as “hot money” for the ease with which they enter and exit a country. They refer to investments in local stocks, peso-denominated government securities, 90-day peso time deposits with banks and others.

The BSP said outflows reached $1.259 billion last month while inflows reached $892 million.

“The$367 million net outflows in September 2022 were larger than the $24 million net outflows recorded in September 2021,” the BSP said.

Investments for the month came from Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, Luxembourg and the British Virgin Islands with a combined share total of 79.9 percent.

Philippine stocks have been weighed down this year by concerns over inflation, and US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

