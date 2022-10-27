A close-up image showing the Chrome Bowser app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, 08 November 2017 (reissued 30 August 2018). Google launched its rival browser Chrome ten years ago on 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH/FILE

MANILA - Tech giant Google on Thursday said it is working on ushering in a "passwordless" future where internet users don't have to remember a series of characters to access their accounts.

Google in October introduced passkeys for Android and Chrome for developers that allow users to authenticate access without having to input a username and password, Google cybersecurity expert and Vice President for Chrome Browser Parisa Tabriz told reporters in a virtual briefing.

A passkey requires biometrics identification such as fingerprint or facial recognition as opposed to using passwords. Google said it is a "safer replacement" for passwords that are prone to phishing.

"We're also thinking about the future and taking steps towards a future where people don't have to actually just interact as much with passwords which we call a passwordless feature," Tabriz said.

"Passkey is a digital credential that ties a user account a website or an application and it allows users to authenticate without having to enter a username and password or provide any additional authentication factor and so it's a more secure way of authenticating," she added.

According to Google, passkeys cannot be reused, are not prone to leak during server breaches, and are meant to protect users from phishing attacks.

Currently, Google Developers can use passkeys for both Android and websites.

Tabriz also said there are other ways to protect users from phishing such as using strong passwords and Google Password Manager.

She also shared the following tips to for safer internet use:

Use software that automatically updates - this ensures that the devices or apps being used apply security patches to new vulnerabilities

Use a password manager - it can manage, fill and generate unique strong passwords and give alerts if passwords are compromised

Avoid using one password across different apps and platforms

"When they can't remember dozens of other passwords, people use the same password and for multiple sites, multiple apps and then that becomes a vulnerability because you really are susceptible to that password being compromised," Tabriz said.

Use two step-authentication for sensitive accounts - it's an additional layer of security

Use safe browsing technology that can save users from phishing and malware attacks

Google also recently launched a docuseries called Hacking Google in time for the celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

