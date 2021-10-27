Si President Rodrigo Duterte sa virtual 38th and 39th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and Related Summits noong Oct. 26, 2021 sa Malacañang Palace. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MAYNILA - Ikinalugod nitong Martes ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagpirma ng Pilipinas at ng Republic of Korea sa isang free trade agreement.

Sa kanyang talumpati sa ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit na ginaganap sa pamamagitan ng isang virtual conference, sinabi niyang malaki ang maitutulong nito ngayong panahon ng pandemya.

"We welcome the signing of the Philippines-ROK Free Trade Agreement today. This is a step towards deeper integration which is needed for our economies to recover and bounce back," sabi ni Duterte.

Una nang sinabi ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na magbibigay-daan ang nasabing kasunduan para maipadala ang export products ng Pilipinas sa East Asian nations.

"COVID-19 has exposed the weaknesses of our economies, underscoring the need for deeper regional economic integration," sabi ni Duterte.

"We should exert all efforts to fully implement the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement and ensure the early entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," dagdag pa niya.

Samantala, nabanggit din ng Pangulo ang kahalagahan ng pagtitiyak ng kapayapaan sa Korean Peninsula.

"Securing peace in the Korean Peninsula remains a priority issue for all of us. The Philippines reiterates its call for all parties to continue dialogue and work towards lasting peace and stability in a denuclearized Korean Peninsula," sabi ng Pangulo.

