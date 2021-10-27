MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it has launched direct flights between Manila and Camiguin to expand its domestic footprint.

Starting Nov. 15 Cebu Pacific will operate flights between Manila and Camiguin while its flights between Cebu and Camiguin will resume on Nov. 9, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

Both routes will be catered by Cebu Pacific's unit CebGo using its fleet of ATR aircraft, the airline said.

Camiguin is an "underrated" destination that travelers will enjoy discovering, said Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao.

It is known for its island sandbar, sunken cemetery, marine sanctuary as well as its Lanzones Festival held every October.

“We are very happy to launch these direct flights in time with the gradual reopening of domestic tourism," Lao said.

"These direct connections will enable residents to fly to and from Cebu and Manila conveniently, be it for leisure or business purposes,” he added.

To commemorate the launch, seats on both flights are on sale for as low as P88 base fare from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10, for the travel on their respective launch dates until Dec. 31, Cebu Pacific said.

Tourists who wish to visit the island should accomplish the following:

create an account on cleancamiguinqr.com, upload necessary documents as well as proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination

present a negative RT-PCR tests result taken at least 72 hours before departure if from Luzon or at least 48 hours before departure of from Visayas and Mindanao

upload proof of confirmed booking from an LGU-accredited establishment or clearance from the Municipal Health Officer of the municipality if staying in a private home (IDs with QR codes can be downloaded after completion)

take an antigen test on their fifth day in Camiguin

Cebu Pacific earlier said it was expecting better results in the fourth quarter driven by domestic travel demand.

The Gokongwei-led airline earlier backed the call to ease local travel restrictions to boost tourism and support economic recovery.

