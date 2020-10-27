Several toll hike petitions pending approval: TRB

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2. The DOTR requires tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Several toll hike petitions are pending before the Toll Regulatory Board, the agency said Tuesday.

“Marami pong naka pending po dito na petition, na dinatnan na rin namin dito,” TRB Executive Director Abe Sales said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(There are a lot of pending petitions with the TRB, many have been there when I came in.)

The TRB about 2 years ago approved a toll hike for the North Luzon Expressway, which has yet to be implemented.

The Southern Tagalog expressway, meanwhile, has not seen any recent toll hike.

“Siguro po kung lumabas po iyong approval, sa Southern Tagalog. Matagal na po iyong hindi nagkaroon ng karagdagan iyong mga sinisingil po nila diyan. Iyon po ang dalawang expressway na maaari pong magkaroon ng toll increase,” he said.

(Maybe if there will be an approval, it will be in Southern Tagalog. Its been a long time since they were allowed to increase toll. These are the two expressways that may see a toll hike.)

Government also recently ordered a cashless and contactless toll collection system in expressways to reduce physical contact due to the threat of COVID-19.

The new toll collection system is set to take effect on Nov. 2, 2020.