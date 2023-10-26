MANILA -- The development of 9 secondary cities outside Metro Manila will be funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which will focus on economic development and improvement of public service delivery.

The nine cities, namely Batangas, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, and Zamboanga are under USAID’s Cities Development Initiative.

CDI aims to develop cities as engines of growth for economic advancement that is inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

The Urban Connect Project, launched in Quezon City on Thursday, is a 5-year P624 million project funded by USAID.

USAID Urban Connect Activity Chief of Party Alex Brillantes Jr. believes in the potential of these cities to be hubs of innovation and opportunity.

“As urbanization accelerates, it brings both a promise of economic growth and the challenge of ensuring that this growth is inclusive,” Briilantes said.

USAID will extend technical assistance to improve the business environment to encourage private investments while enabling small and medium enterprises to expand.

The project also aims to improve public service delivery, especially on health, education, and digitalization.

“It’s about enhancing the quality of life for every Filipino, USAID will empower local governance and foster partnerships to achieve sustainability and resilience to ensure no one is left behind as these cities progress,” USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn said.

Urban Connect will link the national government and the private sectors to achieve the goal of empowering cities and boosting local economies. Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez said that improvements under the project will lead to the creation of jobs outside of Metro Manila.

The project was launched to empower local government units to be competitive as the future is local, according to Governor Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino Province and President of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines.

“There is no national economy if there is no local economy… We can build LGUs that stand strong and sustainable for generations,” Cua said.

