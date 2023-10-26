Transport agencies shift to high gear as Undas nears

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to implement Oplan Biyaheng Ayos starting this Friday, October 27.

This is in preparation for the expected surge of passengers going home to their provinces. The agency guaranteed that there would be ample public transportation to accommodate the passengers.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that he had already talked with the attached agencies of the DOTr last week to prepare for the return of passengers to the provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

“We also worked with bus companies natin na sana ay maging efficient din yung kanilang mga operations and ‘pag ganitong Undas and long weekends na ayusin nila ang kanilang terminal. See to it na malinis, see to it na yung security ng ating pasahero. Hindi kalimutan at ipagpatuloy ang kanilang serbisyo,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

LAND, RAILWAY, AIR TRAVEL



The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued 744 special permits for buses traveling in and out of Manila.

Passengers were also advised to avoid bringing large bags.



Meanwhile, normal operations of the MRT-3 will continue even during holidays. As of October 1, LRT-1 has increased the number of daily trips by adding more trains and adjusting the first-train departure on weekends and holidays.



Bautista reminds passengers to allocate extra time for travel during this long weekend, particularly for those who will be using the airport. NAIA's passenger capacity has already exceeded its limit and is expected to become even more crowded in the upcoming observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.



“Para po sa ating mga pasahero, lalong lalo na yung mga lilipad, kailangan po dumating tayo nang mas maaga sa airport dahil alam niyo naman po ang atin airport, ang NAIA is already very congested. Yung capacity ng ating airport is only for 32 million passengers per annum but we are already processing almost 48 million per annum so kailangan po agahan natin," Bautista said.



According to aviation authorities, passengers of international flights are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight to avoid any inconvenience.



Commercial airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are also preparing for the holidays.



The CAAP commercial airports are still operating on high alert status due to the recent bomb jokes and threats, and this heightened security measure will continue during the upcoming Undas holidays. The airport security personnel are directed to ensure that passengers and their baggage are thoroughly screened before boarding the aircraft.

CAAP is taking additional measures to process passengers smoothly and efficiently, especially during check-in. Local authorities such as PNP-AVSEU, OTS, DOT, CAB, and airlines are coordinating with CAAP. Airline stakeholders have been requested to deploy additional personnel to handle the increase in travelers.

MARITIME



The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) expects 1.4 million passengers that will travel through ports under the agency from October 27 to November 5, 2023. The forecasted passenger traffic for this year is 1,422,406, which is 6 percent higher than the number recorded in 2022, which was 1,337,396.

PPA said this increase is mainly due to the relaxed travel requirements after the pandemic. The number of passengers is also significantly higher than the half a million passengers recorded in 2020 during the same period.



Among the ports with the highest number of passengers recorded in 2022 were the ports in Iloilo, Batangas, Babak Port in Davao, Dumangas Port in Panay Island, and the ports in Negros Occidental. Meanwhile, an influx of passengers is expected starting October 28 based on the data gathered by PPA over the past years.



The agency has issued a "No Leave Policy" effective today, October 25, to November 8, 2023, in preparation for the influx of passengers due to Undas and Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. In a memorandum issued on October 23, PPA General Manager Jay Santiago instructed all PPA personnel to refrain from taking leave of absence when port services are mostly needed.



MARINA has also recently issued a directive to ease the authorized schedule of trips for shipping operators in Batangas. The decision was made as a response to the expected surge in passengers and cargo in the upcoming days. According to the directive, ships should leave immediately once passenger and cargo capacities are met, return to congested ports, increase sailing frequencies, and implement a strict "First Come, First Served" policy for passengers and cargo.



"In cases where the measures taken to address congestion and meet demand prove insufficient, other shipping companies or operators may be authorized to deploy their vessels to ensure the swift recovery of affected areas from emergencies, congestion, or similar circumstances," MARINA said in a statement.



This directive is effective from October 27, 2023, until November 6, 2023, or until shipping operations on the affected routes return to normal, whichever occurs earlier.