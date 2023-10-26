Google Maps gets updated with more immersive features

Some of the new features of Google Maps. Handout

MANILA - Google on Thursday announced several new updates to its Maps app, which tap artificial intelligence and augmented reality for a more immersive navigation.

Google Maps will also include more detailed information on electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the tech giant said.

During an earlier briefing with tech journalists, showed the new features, which the company said will be gradually rolled out globally.

Google said its “Lens in Maps” (formerly called Search with Live View) will allow users to explore new neighborhoods with AI and augmented reality.

“Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar and lift your phone to find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops and stores,” Google said in a statement.

The feature is coming to more than 50 new cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei, the company said.

Google Maps will also share thematically grouped for specific searches to help users "find inspiration and discover new places."

Google Maps will also feature “Immersive View” for routes. Motorists and cyclists can plan their routes and see them “in a stunning, multidimensional view from start to finish.”

“You can prepare for each turn as if you were there with detailed, visual turn-by-turn directions, and use the time slider to plan when to head out based on helpful information, like simulated traffic and weather conditions,” the company said.

Drivers of EVs can also better plan trips by including charging stations on their routes.

“EV drivers will now see even more helpful charging station information, including whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle, when it was last used and whether the available chargers are fast, medium, or slow.”

The company however did not specifically mention when some of the new features will roll out in the Philippines.

Developers meanwhile can create their own immersive experiences with the launch of Photorealistic 3D Tiles in Google Maps Platform this week, the company said.