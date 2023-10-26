Car manufacturers cautious on higher ethanol in gasoline

MANILA - The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. or CAMPI on Thursday cautioned car owners, particularly those with older models from using gasoline with higher ethanol blend.

The group however did not categorically define what car year models are considered old.

The government, through the Department of Energy earlier announced, it will soon roll out a directive increasing the ethanol blend on gasoline, from the current 10 percent to 20 percent or E-20, on a voluntary basis.

Gasoline prices are expected to go down if the ethanol blend is increased.

"We support government in encouraging motor vehicle owners to switch to higher ethanol blend on a voluntary basis. The purpose of the new policy is laudable. This is in line with the auto industry position that the implementation of higher ethanol blend should consider the fuel-blend compatibility of vehicle models," CAMPI said in a statement.

But part of the statement also cautions owners of older model cars.

"While most of current models may be compatible with 20 percent ethanol blend, old running models may be compromised in terms of fuel system adaptability," according to CAMPI.

When asked on whether or not to patronize E-20 once it becomes available, Automotive Association of the Philippines (AAP) President Joe Ferreria says it depends on the usage of the vehicle.

If the car is used daily, it may be able to take E-20. But if it's only used occasionally, Ferreria said he would not advise trying the E-20 gasoline.

According to Ferreria, the ethanol component in the fuel might attract water that can damage the vehicle's engine, if the vehicle is not used regularly.

Ferreria said the government should study the proposal carefully to answer questions about higher ethanol blend on gasoline since many ordinary Filipinos nowadays invest in personal cars for convenience.

Joshua Ang, who has a car workshop in Banawe, Quezon City said a lot of old vehicles are brought to his shop regularly.

He said he would advise against using E-20 for older models like his own RAV-4 1998 model which is still in good working condition.

Joshua said the higher ethanol blend might not be good for motorcycles either as the ethanol content might affect some internal rubber parts of the vehicle which may eventually affect the engine.