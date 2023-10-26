BDO in Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- BDO's net income reached P53.9 billion in the first 9 months of 2023, the bank reported Thursday.

The bank said customer loans expanded by 7.5 percent year-on-year, to P2.7 trillion, while deposits broadened 12 percent to P3.4 trillion.

Net interest income, meanwhile, grew to P137.4 billion.

The bank said its Non-Performing Loan (NPL) was at 1.99 percent while NPL coverage improved to 176 percent.

The bank said pre-provision operating profit was at P80.6 billion, and noted that revenues continued to grow faster than costs.

BDO booked a net income of P35.2 billion in the first half of 2023.

