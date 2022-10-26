MANILA - A UN body recommended on Wednesday that countries hasten the adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to increase financial inclusion.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) said CBDCs are the regulated answer to cryptocurrencies.

“This idea is really that the CBDC, if it is designed in the right way, a direct token-based system, it helps financial inclusion because consumers do not have to rely on (other means to) verify their identity,” said Shuvojit Banerjee, Officer-in-charge of UNESCAP’s Macroeconomic Policy and Analysis Section.

Banerjee said using blockchain would reduce friction costs in remittances and cash transfers, as proven by the many blockchain platforms recognized by central banks, operating all around the world.

“This also increases the efficiency and safety in making payments. One avoids a lot of transaction costs.”

Banerjee said the quicker adoption of CBDC will allow central banks to take part in the growing ecosystem of cryptocurrencies.

“They allow central banks not to be left out of this new phenomenon of private issuers of currencies. Make sure monetary authorities do not lose their importance by also participating on the digital side,” he said.

Several countries have already issued CBDCs with many others investigating how to use them.

Earlier this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it would experiment with the use of a wholesale CBDC for large interbank transactions.

"We are taking a proactive stance in learning and understanding technologies that drive alternative payments to better identify the risks and benefits. The BSP is currently pursuing the project CBDC PH,” said

Lara Romina E. Ganapin, BSP Director of the Department of Economic Research.