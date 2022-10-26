MANILA - The Philippines budget deficit hit P179.8 billion in September, which was slightly lower than theP180.9 billion booked in the same month last year, the Bureau of treasury said on Wednesday.

Treasury said the budget gap narrowed as revenues grew 24.79 percent last month, outpacing the 13.63 percent growth in spending.

This brought the cumulative fiscal deficit for the January-September period to P1.01 trillion, which was lower than the P1.14 trillion deficit posted in the same period in 2021.

It was also P260.6 billion behind the year-to-date goal of P1.3 trillion due to higher receipts and slower expenditure growth, Treasury said.

Since the start of the year, government revenues hit P2.66 trillion, which was higher than the P2.24 trillion generated in the same period last year.

Expenditures however also climbed to P3.67 trillion, from P3.38 trillion.

The budget deficit ballooned during the pandemic as business activities were restricted as part of efforts to fight the pandemic, which led to lower government revenues. Economic managers however expect that with the reopening of the economy, revenues will bounce back.

