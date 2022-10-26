NGCP restores disrupted power line downed by tower bombing

MANILA - The National Grid Corp of the Philippines has restored the Baloi-Aurora 138-kiloVolt (kV) line which was disrupted by a tower bombing on Oct. 24.

In a statement, NGCP said the Baloi-Aurora 138-kiloVolt (kV) line was energized at 4:39 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The line services the entire Zamboanga peninsula, Misamis Occidental and parts of Lanao del Norte, it said.

"NGCP expedited the dismantling of the toppled Tower No. 8 and erected an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) to restore the affected line less than 36 hours from the incident. The tower, located in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, was bombed by lawless elements on 24 October 2022," it said.

“It is NGCP's mandate to provide reliable power transmission services. We are committed to our mandate, and we will continue to deliver on this commitment, despite challenges posed by lawless elements,” it added.

The NGCP urged the public to report any suspicious activities in its transmission facilities that could damage or cripple crucial lines needed to transmit power to consumers.

The NGCP's tip hotline is 0917-8476427 and 0918-8476427.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

ngcp-worried-about-thinning-reserves-in-luzon-grid