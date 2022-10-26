LIST: Canceled flights on Oct. 26 to 28 due to partial Cebu airport operations

Photo shows the Korean Air KE631 after it overshot the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Sunday evening. The 162 passengers and 11 crew members were safely evacuated after the plane, which came from Incheon, overshot the runway due to bad weather condition, according to local authorities. Photo: Nagiel Bañacia

MANILA - More flights have been canceled from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 amid the ongoing clearing and investigation of a grounded Korean Air plane at the Mactan Cebu International Airport, airlines said on Wednesday.

Korean Air flight KE631 overshot the runway of MCIA last Oct. 23.

"The Mactan Cebu International Airport has resumed partial operations but flights to and from Cebu will be limited from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m." Cebu Pacific said in an advisory.

The following flights have been canceled as of Wednesday:

CEBU PACIFIC - OCT. 26

DG 6923 Cebu – Butuan

DG 6924 Butuan – Cebu

DG 6725 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro

DG 6726 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

DG 6723 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro

DG 6724 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

5J 599 Cebu – Davao

5J 600 Davao – Cebu

5J 597 Cebu – Davao

5J 598 Davao – Cebu

DG 6418 Cebu – Iloilo

DG 6419 loilo – Cebu

5J 569 Manila – Cebu

5J 570 Cebu – Manila

5J 557 Manila – Cebu

5J 556 Cebu – Manila

5J 559 Manila – Cebu

5J 560 Cebu – Manila

DG 6503 Manila – Cebu

DG 6504 Cebu – Manila

5J 2503 Cebu – Manila

5J 2504 Manila – Cebu

5J 2505 Manila – Cebu

5J 2506 Cebu – Manila

5J 2509 Manila – Cebu

5J 140 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan)

5J 141 Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu

5J 547 Cebu – Singapore

DG 6573 Cebu – Tacloban

DG 6574 Tacloban – Cebu

DG 6066 Cebu – Coron

DG 6067 Coron – Cebu

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 26

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1964 Cebu-Manila

PR 1867 Manila-Cebu

PR 1868 Cebu-Manila

PR 1861 Manila-Cebu

PR 1862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 2238 Cebu-Tacloban

PR 2239 Tacloban-Cebu

PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 2349 Cebu-Davao

PR 2350 Davao-Cebu

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 27

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1867 Manila-Cebu

PR 1868 Cebu-Manila

PR 1861 Manila-Cebu

PR 1862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 2349 Cebu-Davao

PR 2350 Davao-Cebu

CEBU PACIFIC - OCT. 27

5J 548 Singapore – Cebu

5J 2510 Cebu – Manila

5J 128 Cebu – Incheon

5J 129 Incheon – Cebu

5J 597 Cebu – Davao

598 Davao – Cebu

DG 6066 Cebu – Coron

DG 6067 Coron – Cebu

DG 6923 Cebu – Butuan

DG 6924 Butuan – Cebu

5J 140 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan)

5J 141 Boracay (Caticlan) - Cebu

DG 6573 Cebu – Tacloban

DG 6574 Tacloban – Cebu

5J 2501 Manila – Cebu

5J 2502 Cebu – Manila

5J 225 Cebu – Puerto Princesa

5J 226 Puerto Princesa – Cebu

DG 6721 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro

DG 6722 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

DG 6418 Cebu – Iloilo

DG 6419 Iloilo – Cebu

5J 557 Manila – Cebu

5J 556 Cebu – Manila

DG 6723 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro

DG 6724 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

5J 559 Manila – Cebu

5J 560 Cebu - Manila

5J 2505 Manila – Cebu

5J 2506 Cebu – Manila

DG 6504 Cebu – Manila

5J 2509 Manila – Cebu

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 28

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1867 Manila-Cebu

PR 1868 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1862 Cebu-Manila

Local aviation officials as well as representatives of the South Korean airline are investigating the mishap.

