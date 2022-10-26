LIST: Canceled flights on Oct. 26 to 28 due to partial Cebu airport operations

MANILA - More flights have been canceled from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 amid the ongoing clearing and investigation of a grounded Korean Air plane at the Mactan Cebu International Airport, airlines said on Wednesday.
Korean Air flight KE631 overshot the runway of MCIA last Oct. 23.
"The Mactan Cebu International Airport has resumed partial operations but flights to and from Cebu will be limited from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m." Cebu Pacific said in an advisory.
The following flights have been canceled as of Wednesday:
CEBU PACIFIC - OCT. 26
- DG 6923 Cebu – Butuan
- DG 6924 Butuan – Cebu
- DG 6725 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro
- DG 6726 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
- DG 6723 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro
- DG 6724 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
- 5J 599 Cebu – Davao
- 5J 600 Davao – Cebu
- 5J 597 Cebu – Davao
- 5J 598 Davao – Cebu
- DG 6418 Cebu – Iloilo
- DG 6419 loilo – Cebu
- 5J 569 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 570 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 557 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 556 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 559 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 560 Cebu – Manila
- DG 6503 Manila – Cebu
- DG 6504 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 2503 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 2504 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 2505 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 2506 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 2509 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 140 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan)
- 5J 141 Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu
- 5J 547 Cebu – Singapore
- DG 6573 Cebu – Tacloban
- DG 6574 Tacloban – Cebu
- DG 6066 Cebu – Coron
- DG 6067 Coron – Cebu
PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 26
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1964 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1867 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1868 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 2238 Cebu-Tacloban
- PR 2239 Tacloban-Cebu
- PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 2349 Cebu-Davao
- PR 2350 Davao-Cebu
PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 27
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1867 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1868 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 2349 Cebu-Davao
- PR 2350 Davao-Cebu
CEBU PACIFIC - OCT. 27
- 5J 548 Singapore – Cebu
- 5J 2510 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 128 Cebu – Incheon
- 5J 129 Incheon – Cebu
- 5J 597 Cebu – Davao
- 598 Davao – Cebu
- DG 6066 Cebu – Coron
- DG 6067 Coron – Cebu
- DG 6923 Cebu – Butuan
- DG 6924 Butuan – Cebu
- 5J 140 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan)
- 5J 141 Boracay (Caticlan) - Cebu
- DG 6573 Cebu – Tacloban
- DG 6574 Tacloban – Cebu
- 5J 2501 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 2502 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 225 Cebu – Puerto Princesa
- 5J 226 Puerto Princesa – Cebu
- DG 6721 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro
- DG 6722 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
- DG 6418 Cebu – Iloilo
- DG 6419 Iloilo – Cebu
- 5J 557 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 556 Cebu – Manila
- DG 6723 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro
- DG 6724 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
- 5J 559 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 560 Cebu - Manila
- 5J 2505 Manila – Cebu
- 5J 2506 Cebu – Manila
- DG 6504 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 2509 Manila – Cebu
PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 28
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1867 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1868 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1862 Cebu-Manila
Local aviation officials as well as representatives of the South Korean airline are investigating the mishap.
