

MANILA - Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) account holders can now transact for free in select ATMs located in 7-Eleven convenience stores, the state-run lender said Wednesday.

Regular Landbank ATM cards, debit cards and prepaid cards can be used for cash withdrawal and balance inquiry free-of-charge in 1,980 7-Eleven ATMs in Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Pampanga, Bataan and Cebu as of the end of September, the bank said.

Landbank said it partnered with Pito Axm Platform Inc (PAPI) which operates the ATMs of 7-Eleven last May.

“LANDBANK continues to leverage on strategic partnerships to accelerate financial inclusion in the country. We are committed to expand the accessibility of our services, especially to the unbanked and underserved,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo.

Included in Landbank clients that would benefit from this development are the 8.3 million previously unbanked Filipinos who were onboarded to the formal financial system during the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Project registration, the bank said.

Also included are about 10 million beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer and Unconditional Cash Transfer (CCT/UCT) Programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), it said.

Landbank said its cardholders may also avail of the increased cash withdrawal limit of P20,000 per transaction from P10,000.

RELATED VIDEO: