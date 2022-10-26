2GO Maligaya is the latest roll-on, roll-off passenger (ROPAX) ship of the transportation and logistics provider. Handout

MANILA - 2GO Travel on Wednesday said it is offering a P10 sea travel one-way fare inclusive of 50 kilogram baggage to usher in the holiday season.

Dubbed as a "sailcation" the sea travel sale with 2GO starts on Oct. 26 to Oct. 31 for travel period on Nov. 15 to Jan. 16, 2023, 2GO said in a statement.

Voyages from Manila to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Coron, Dipolog, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Ozamis, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga, and vice versa are part of the promo, it said.

Also included are sea travel from Batangas to Cagayan De Oro, Coron, Puerto Princesa, and Tagbilaran and vice versa, it added.

“We want passengers to look forward to BiyaHolidays even more with our partnership with these well-loved staple brands. And together with our Php10 sale, it will be a fun, festive travel season with 2GO,” said Blessie Cruz, 2GO Group Head for Marketing.

2GO said tickets are available online as well as in SM Business Centers and other agents nationwide.

