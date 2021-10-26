A visitor takes a photo at the oceanarium during the opening day of the Manila Ocean Park on October 21, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A public-private task force has called for the reopening of public transportation and schools in the National Capital Region and other highly vaccinated areas.

The private sector groups of Task Force T3 (Test, Trace, Treat) also said "all efforts" must be exerted for the easing of quarantine restrictions in NCR to Alert Level 2 by early November.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said the chances of Metro Manila being placed under Alert Level 2 soon is "very high," as the growth in fresh COVID-19 infections continued to slow down.

Metro Manila has vaccinated about 85 percent of its target population against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

T3 is also batting for faster rollout of the vaccination program outside the NCR and the inoculation of 12 to 17-year-olds.

The private sector groups of Task Force T3 said the growing number of vaccine deliveries has now made it possible to speed up the jab rate outside the NCR, as well as open up vaccination to the general population and vaccinate 12 to 17-year-olds across all regions.

Task Force T3 also called on the government to spread to provincial LGUs the processes and practices employed by NCR LGUs, following the capital region’s successful vaccination of 80 percent of its adult population.

“This includes a planning tool developed by T3 and employed by several NCR LGUs,” the task force said.

Incentives should also be given to fully vaccinated individuals “to reinforce the importance of vaccination and increase demand,” the groups said.

Fully vaccinated people should have more mobility and unrestricted access to restaurants, gyms, tourism and other establishments and all forms of public transportation, as well as at airports and seaports.

These measures will support the safe reopening of the economy, they said.

“T3 is optimistic that with increased vaccination rates, the focus can shift from lockdowns to a faster reopening of the economy.”