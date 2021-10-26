MANILA— San Miguel Corp on Tuesday said it is eyeing to build a hub in Cavite for manufacturing semiconductor and electronic devices.

"We confirm that San Miguel Corp is contemplating to submit a proposal for the establishment of an export processing zone in the Province of Cavite for the manufacturing of semiconductors and essential components of electronic devices," SMC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The company is responding to an Inquirer.net report, citing information from SMC president and COO Ramon Ang.

The project will potentially be built in partnership with semiconductor companies, SMC said. No other details were disclosed.

San Miguel is also building the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan and has also secured approval for the controversial Pasig River Expressway (PAREX).

