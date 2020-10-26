Gov't urges employers: Create multiple, staggered work shifts to safely reopen the economy

Commuters head to the relcoated bus loading and unloading area along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government urged businesses to create multiple and staggered work shifts in a bid to reopen the economy safely as curfew hours eased in Metro Manila.

The Departments of Trade and Industry (DTI), Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued the pronouncement in a joint advisory dated Oct. 22, which also encouraged alternative work arrangements and work-from-home set-ups.

“This will spread the volume of people reporting for work on a given day and enable easier compliance to physical distancing," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement.

"This move will bring back more jobs in a safe manner, and the easing of curfews will generate additional economic activities in the evening that will improve the income of workers," said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello.

More sectors were also allowed to operate within half to full capacity while mall-wide sales were allowed and restrictions on cooler temperatures, free WiFi and longer operating hours were also eased, the DTI said.

The public is urged to strictly follow minimum health standards such as the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, no talking and eating in public transportation and crowded areas, and observing physical distancing.

Establishments are told to provide adequate ventilation, disinfect frequently, and isolate symptomatic or COVID-19 cases.

“The transmission of the virus will definitely slow down even if we open more of the economy. Thus, this will allow more people to go back to work and generate more income, and bring back our strong momentum in reducing poverty and malnutrition," Lopez said.