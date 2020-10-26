DTI asks Facebook for access to database of online sellers

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is asking Facebook to allow the agency’s consumer protection group to access the social networking platform’s database of online sellers.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said this will help the DTI run after spurious online sellers and traders on the platform.

"Now that we have a growing e-commerce activity in the country, isa 'yun (consumer protection) sa dapat palakasin nila (Facebook), ipaalam nila, dapat lumaki 'yung consumer awareness dito sa mga programs nila on consumer protection," he explained.

Currently, only enforcement authorities are allowed access to the data.

Lopez said the DTI is also talking with Google and e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada about helping medium, small, and micro enterprises go digital.

“Ang daming kausap with respect to how we can really help micro SMEs, use their platforms so that micro SMEs can really be given the right exposure, a wider exposure for their products," Lopez said.

Lopez said around 13,000 Philippine establishments have already been registered with Google which gave them access to its various business solutions as well as be listed in its widely-used apps like Google Maps.