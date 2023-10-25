SM to open new mall in Batangas

SM City Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Handout

MANILA - SM is opening a new mall in Sto. Tomas, Batangas on Oct. 27, Friday, SM Prime Holdings Inc said on Wednesday.

SM City Sto. Tomas will be the company's fourth mall in the Batangas and 85th mall of SM Prime in the Philippines, the company said. The mall chain also operates SM City Batangas, SM City Lipa, and SM Center Lemery.

“We are delighted to open SM City Sto. Tomas this Friday to add more fun and excitement to the thriving City of Sto. Tomas in Batangas,” said SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim.

SM City Sto. Tomas sits along Maharlika Highway at the intersection of roads traversing the provinces of Laguna, Batangas and Quezon.

"Once opened, SM Prime will have 61 malls in the provincial areas of the Philippines and 24 malls in Metro Manila," SM Prime said.