MANILA - Globe Telecom said it is expanding its roam-like-a-local offer to Malaysia after earlier rolling it out in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

The company said that with its GoRoam service, subscribers traveling to Malaysia can avail of 5GB of data roaming valid for 10 days for just P800.

Globe also launched GoRoam in the following destinations earlier this year:

Taiwan: P600 for 2.4GBs, valid for 10 days

Thailand: P800 for 15GBs, valid for 8 days

Hong Kong: P600 for 3GBs, valid for 5 days

"With GoRoam, there's no longer a need to juggle between SIM cards when traveling abroad since Globe has effectively bridged the gap in terms of convenience and compelling value," said Coco Domingo, Vice President of Postpaid and International Business at Globe.

The service allows subscribers to retain their original SIM, sidestepping the fuss of configuring a new one.

Postpaid and Prepaid travelers can easily register for GoRoam via the GlobeOne app, the company said.