DOF backs amendments to CREATE Law

MANILA — The Department of Finance (DOF) on Wednesday said it is supporting amendments to the law rationalizing corporate taxes and incentives, as this would supposedly "enhance incentives."

In a statement, the agency said the major revisions include the creation of a streamlined tax refund system for registered business enterprises and the institutionalization of risk-based classification of claims and audit structure.

These amendments will help strengthen the timeliness and predictability of the VAT refund process, DOF said.

“The proposed amendments to the CREATE Act will enhance the incentives, clarify the rules and policies on the grant and administration of incentives to qualified enterprises, and address issues affecting the country’s investment climate,” said Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE bill lowers the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent for big firms and 20 percent for small enterprises by 2029.

The Fiscal Incentives Review Board, formed under the law, already approved 45 "big-ticket" tax incentive applications from different business enterprises amounting to P721.29 billion as of August this year.

These projects can create around 31,421 jobs in IT, transportation, and manufacturing sectors, said the DOF.

Investment promotion agencies, meanwhile, have approved 752 projects with an investment capital worth over P175 billion. This is projected to generate more than 49,000 jobs.

"With regard to actual performance, six FIRB-approved projects have achieved a remarkable 96.88 percent employment commitment rate, with a total of 683 employees. This high accomplishment rate underscores the readiness and employability of the country’s workforce," said the DOF.

"These committed jobs offer long-term job security and career growth prospects, as opposed to seasonal or contractual work, which generally lacks security of tenure and offers limited opportunities for career advancement," the agency added.

House lawmakers earlier said there were “inconsistencies” between CREATE's implementing rules and regulations and spirit of the law itself, which was why the former should be amended.

House resolutions were previously filed in the 19th Congress seeking an inquiry into the implementation of the CREATE law.