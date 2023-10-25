Common Man Coffee Roasters to open at Ayala Triangle Gardens

MANILA -- Common Man Coffee Roasters will open its first store in the Philippines in the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati, the Jollibee Group said Wednesday.

This comes after Jollibee Foods Corporation signed an agreement with Food Collective Pte Ltd (FCPL) to bring the specialty coffee brand to the country.

In a statement, the Jollibee Group said they signed a contract with Ayala Malls for the coffee shop's first location in the Philippines.

"The cafe design is very creative and not run-of-the-mill," said Michael Bovell, general manager of the Spa Esprit Food Group, which operates Common Man Coffee Roasters in Singapore.

"We are also excited to have a roastery on site so we can showcase the roasting process to our customers, offering a dining and sensory experience," he added.

Common Man Coffee Roasters operates all-day dining restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia, and hopes to be a leader in specialty coffee and all-day branch concepts in Asia. It also offers coffee roasting and a Coffee Barista Academy.

Aside from Common Man Coffee Roasters, the Jollibee Group is also set to bring Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippines. The bakery is known for its croissants, coffee, and other baked goods produced using traditional techniques.

JFC, meanwhile, operates 3 foreign franchised brands in the Philippines which are Burger King, Panda Express and Yoshinoya.

The Jollibee Group owns Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and has an interest in Vietnamese brand Highlands Coffee.

It stressed, however, that its new ventures won't compete with its existing brands.

JFC also has wholly owned brands including Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King and Hong Zhuang Yuan.