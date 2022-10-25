MANILA - Wilcon Depot on Tuesday said it posted a net income of P1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022, up 77.5 percent compared to the same period last year due to higher sales, among others.

Net sales for the quarter reached P8.78 billion, which is higher by 32.6 percent, the home improvement finishing construction supply retailer told the stock exchange.

"A lot more private construction has indeed resumed this year, particularly those that were delayed due to mobility restrictions and lack of manpower, inflation notwithstanding," Wilcon President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said.

"And we were ready to serve our market. We were able to provide our customers with the widest selection of products and our usual excellent customer experience since we have prepared well for this re-opening," she said.

Wilcon Depot said sales from new stores also contributed to the strong performance for the period.

In the third quarter, 4 new stores were opened, which brought the total store network to 80, it said.

For the first 9 months, net income reached P2.960 billion, higher by 58.3 percent in the same comparable period.

