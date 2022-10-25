MANILA - New salt farms need to be developed as land conversion has led to the decline of the industry in the country, a stakeholder group said on Tuesday.

During the House Committee on Agriculture and Food began deliberations on House Bill 1976 the President of the Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks President Gerard Khonghun said the measure would create jobs in the agriculture sector, increase wages for salt farmers and generate more local revenues.

Urbanization, he said, is among the concerns of the industry as salt farms in Cavite, las Piñas and Parañaque have been converted into residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

“These were now being converted without replenishing, without opening up new areas, without approving new areas for salt-making,” Khonghun said.

He said the Philippines only produces 60,000 metric tons of salt which supplies just 9 percent of the country's needs. Current consumption meanwhile is at 600,000 to 683,000 annually.

The Philippines needs to create about 18,000 hectares of new salt farms in order to meet the growing demand, the group said. By 2030, the country needs about 1 million tons of salt a year.

Khonghun lamented that due to the low production rate, imports have been steadily growing over the years. By 2030, salt importation could reach 1.3 million tons or 96 percent of the total supply, he said.

Agri Party List Rep. Wilbert Lee, meanwhile pushed for the creation of the Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap (PSIDR) to help in the modernization of the industry.

The House Committee on Agriculture and Food has created a technical working group (TWG) to thresh out the remaining concerns of various stakeholders and agencies related to the proposed measure.

