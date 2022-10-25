GoGo Xpress apologizes for delays in deliveries

MANILA - GoGo Xpress has apologized for delays in its deliveries and other services due to “major changes in the e-commerce marketplace space.”

In a statement released Monday, QuadX Inc. President and CEO Mia Bulatao apologized for the backlogs in GoGo Xpress deliveries.

“There had been major changes in the e-commerce marketplace space that consequently affected our business and we had to align by doing a major revamp in our service team,” she said.

“Ako po ay humihingi ng inyong paumanhin as we deplete our backlog. ‘Yan po ay aming inaasikaso ngayon at tuluy-tuloy po ang aming pagdagdag ng riders upang mapabilis ang pag-pickup at pag-deliver ng inyo pong mga parcels,” Bulatao added.

Bulatao said regular service operations will resume by November 1.

“I have no excuse to give as I am sure it’s not what you need. Instead, I have nothing but my sincere apologies and a promise that we will get back to our usual service quality in 2 weeks. I am asking for your kind understanding and patience at this time and your trust that this will be fixed by November 1st,” she also said.

Affected customers were advised to directly go to the GoGo Xpress website to track their packages.