Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in Dinagat Islands during a visit by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 22, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo



MANILA - The effects of climate change on the Philippines may become more severe in the coming years and may "reduce GDP substantially", according to a recent World Bank study.

The World Bank’s Philippines Country Climate Development Report said that as the intensity and frequency of extreme events increase, damage and productivity losses could amount to 13.6 percent of the country's GDP by 2040.

Capital-intensive industries would be most affected, the World Bank said.

The report identified several areas in the country that are at high risk for floods and droughts because of climate change.

Crop productivity will decline, with rainfed crops being the most affected, the report said. Women and the poor are also expected to be disproportionately affected.

Slide from “The Philippines Country Climate Development Report’ by the World Bank

“Climate change is sometimes called a silent crisis. But in the Philippines, it is not silent. It is an imposing problem and a grave threat. If one wants to see the real impacts on people, on infrastructure, on economic activities, one can see it here, in the Philippines,” said World Bank Country Director for the Philippines Ndiamé Diop.

Marginalized sectors will need as much help as possible to cope with this, Diop said.

“Slower growth due to increased environmental shocks will stymie future gains in prosperity for poorer households which are more exposed to the effects of climate change, have less ability to cope with shocks and are more likely to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as selling productive assets or pulling children out of school,” Diop said.

Climate Change Commission head Secretary Robert Borje meanwhile said the Philippine government is also working to measure the impact on climate change in the country.

“We are working on our own projections. I don’t want to preempt, but I think what is needed, what is more important, the most important, is that we work very closely together. The metrics may differ, but what is important is this particular tool can be used in our own government’s whole-of-government approach to address not only climate change and its impacts, but as you can see earlier, the effect on our economy,” Borje said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said they hope to use the World Bank report to inform their planning efforts moving forward.

"The fast and sustained growth of economies, especially emerging markets, can and must increasingly be supported by clean technologies if we genuinely want to build the foundation for the society we wish to live in,” Balisacan said.

He also said that the country is already working with the Asian Development Bank, on plans to shift towards climate-smart and sustainable practices.

The World Bank study has multiple recommendations, many of which are not new. They include: shifting away from fossil fuels to more renewable or sustainable energy sources; shifting to more efficient mass transport systems; building more sustainable or resilient infrastructure; social safety nets for marginalized sectors; capacity building at the LGU level.

Borje meanwhile said they are working with LGUs on addressing climate change impacts.

