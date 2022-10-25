BIR collection exceeds targets in first 100 days of new admin, official says

MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue said on Tuesday it has collected about P426.327 billion from July to August or during the first 100 days under Commissioner Lilia Catris Guillermo and the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration.

The total exceeded the target for the period by 1.25 percent which was set at P421.069 billion, the agency said in a statement.

Included in the collections are those from the major tax reforms such as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, Sin Tax Law and Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, the BIR said.

“Those accomplishments would not have been possible without the concerted efforts and support of all revenue officials and personnel, and the guidance of our Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno," Guillermo said.

"We hope to sustain the Bureau’s good performance so we can deliver the much-needed revenues to fund our country’s various development projects”, she added.

The BIR also collected revenues by going after delinquents under its Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program. It said 3 cases were filed against erring tax payers for the month of July and August with an estimated tax liabilities of P83.37 million, it added.

In terms of broadening the tax base, the BIR said it was able to increase the number of registered taxpayers by 11 percent or 510,869 to over 5.1 million registered business taxpayers as of August 2022.

The BIR said it has also progressed in terms of various projects under its Digital Transformation (DX) Program.

RELATED VIDEO: