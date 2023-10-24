The DTI destroys over a thousand forfeited plastic chairs and stools found to be substandard. These will then be donated to the Manila LGU and NGO Plastic Flamingo for upcycling. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual on Tuesday led the ceremonial destruction of over a thousand monoblock chairs and stools that were confiscated by the agency after they were found to be substandard and unsafe to use.

The agency destroyed a total of 1,130 plastic chairs and stools with an estimated retail value of P151,333.35. The activity was in line with the country’s celebration of Consumer Welfare Month.

But Pascual assured the public that the forfeited items, which amount to about 2.5 metric tons of potential plastic waste, will not just simply be discarded but upcycled.

“A recent study by the NGO Plastic Polluters highlighted the sobering fact that the Philippines is one of the largest contributors to oceanic plastic pollution. Nakakahiya,” said Pascual.

“With this endeavor, we are taking a stand against the ever-growing plastic waste that threaten our landfills, our seas, rivers, and oceans,” he added.

Five hundred and thirty-eight of the flattened plastic chairs and stools will be donated to the local government of Manila and will be turned into practical items like trash bins, coasters and plant pots that can be used in public schools and other public spaces in the city.

Meanwhile, the rest will be handed over to Plastic Flamingo, a locally-based social enterprise that transforms plastic waste into a range of sustainable construction materials such as eco lumber, eco boards, and pellets.

Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Plastic Flamingo Founder and CEO François Lesage were there to sign the deeds of donation.