Minimum wages in Ilocos, Western Visayas up in November

Seasonal farm worker Rosalie Gabor and her daughter Analyn harvest corn in Candon City, Ilocos Sur on on March 21, 2019. Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Regional boards in Ilocos and in Western Visayas have approved increases in minimum wages that the Department of Labor and Employment said will benefit around 287,683 workers in those regions.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards have also ordered raising wages for kasambahay (domestic workers) there.

ILOCOS REGION

The hike in the Ilocos region raises the minimum wage there by P30 to P35 a day, depending on the nature of work. The minimum wage for those in non-agricultural establishments employing 10 or more workers will be P435 a day from the current P400.

Those working in establishments — agricultural and non-agricultural — with fewer than 10 workers will be entitled to a minimum wage of P402.

The monthly minimum salary for kasambahay has been raised to P5,500, higher by P500 from the previous work order.

The wage order has already been published and will take effect on November 6.

Ilocos region includes the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

WESTERN VISAYAS

Minimum wage earners in the Western Visayas, meanwhile, will see a P30 increase on November 16, when a wag order that will be published on Oct. 31 takes effect.

Workers in non-agricultural establishments with 10 or more employees will have a minimum wage of P480. Those in non-agricultural establishments with fewer than 10 workers will be paid at least P450 a day.

Those doing agricultural work will have a minimum wage of P440.

Kasambahay in the region will also see a hike in the minimum salary to P5,000 a month.

Western Visayas includes the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental.

National minimum wage

Workers' groups — including members of labor coalition All Philippine Trade Unions — have been calling for a national minimum wage, saying prices are high across the country and regional wages have not helped them make ends meet.

Some groups have called for a nationwide minimum wage of P750, an amount that the Employers Confederation of the Philippines has dismissed as problematic and unrealistic.