MANILA - Renewable energy firm Alternergy announced on Tuesday that its proposed wind farm on Alabat island in Quezon province has been approved by its Provincial Development Council (PDC).

Alternergy said the endorsement from the PDC is one of the remaining clearances for the Alabat Wind Power Project before it can begin construction.

The company said it expects to get a Notice to Proceed construction by the second half of 2024.

“We welcome the favorable support from the Quezon Province. We will be long-term partners for the development of not just the Alabat Island but the entire province. Our Alabat Wind Power Project is committed to delivering sustainable energy and growth to our community,” Alternergy president Gerry Magbanua said.

The company currently operates the 33MW Bangui bay Wind Farm in Ilocos Norte and the 54MW Pililia Wind Farm in Rizal province.

It said it plans to develop up to 1,370 MW of additional wind, offshore wind, solar and run-of-river hydro projects in the next five years.