BACOLOD CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Agriculture (DA) to test all pig breeding sites in Western Visayas for African Swine Fever (ASF) to curb the spread of the hog disease in the region, the Office of the Press Secretary said on Sunday.

The move comes days after the Iloilo provincial government confirmed its first case of ASF, a highly contagious disease that is fatal to domestic and wild pigs.

Marcos said “testing all breeding farms for ASF is one of the most effective ways of controlling the spread of infection,” the OPS said in a statement.

“The Chief Executive also noted that one of the challenges in fighting the infection is that ASF has been reported to spread through mosquitos,” it read.

Marcos, who also heads the DA, gave the directive during his meeting with the agency’s Western Visayas regional office.

From August 2019 to December 2021, the government culled at least 400,000 pigs due to the ASF outbreak, according to data from the DA.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) earlier said that locally-developed ASF test kits could be available by the end of the year.

RELATED VIDEO