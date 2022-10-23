Marcos tells DTI: Link MSMEs to private financiers, investors

BACOLOD CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to connect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to “private financiers and investors to help them sustain and grow their business,” the Office of the Press Secretary said on Sunday.

Marcos “raised the need for a public-private partnership style system” for MSMEs and start-up companies during a briefing with officials from the DTI’s Western Visayas regional office.

“We should be ready to bring our support one step further. There should be a support system to assist start-ups and our MSMEs by opening doors to new connections, get them to the digital world to help them connect with private companies for support,” the OPS said in a statement, quoting the President.



“Make people aware of these businesses kasi madaming magaganda so that we can find people to partner with them,” the statement read.

Marcos earlier created a Private Sector Advisory Council composed of several leaders in the business sector "to be attuned" to the problems in the sector.

Of all the businesses in the Philippines, over 90 percent are classified as MSMEs.

