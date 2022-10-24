Google gives users more control of online ads with My Ad Center

In My Ad Center, you can tap on “Customize Ads” to choose the topics and brands you want to see more or less of. Handout

MANILA - Google Philippines on Monday said users can have more control of online advertising when watching videos on YouTube or browsing via Search using the new My Ad Center.

In a statement, Google said it launched My Ad Center to give users control over the ads they see on Search, YouTube and Discover while giving them information on how to personalize the ad experience.

My Ad Center can help users with the following:



• Follow brands and topics that are important to them - The feature is accessible while signed in and while using Google Search, Discover and YouTube

• Focus on privacy - Google said it ensures that personal information remains safe especially those in Google Drive, Photos and Gmail

• Independence - Users can decide which of their activities are used to make Google products work, independent of the ads shown. For example, if YouTube history is on, it won't automatically affect how ads are personalized unless the users want it to be that way

• Refine categories - Users can choose and adjust how categories such as education, relationship status of the industry they work in or turn them off completely

• Control Ads beyond Google - My Ad Center allows users to turn the feature on and off to keep preferences optimized and still have the same experience outside Google

"Google continues to provide measures and services to help its users remain in control of their ad experience while ensuring that every day, people are safer with Google. Learn more about My Ad Center and Google’s commitment to privacy by visiting the Safety Center," the tech giant said.

RELATED VIDEO: