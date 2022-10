MANILA — Gasoline, kerosene and diesel prices will be reduced as petroleum firms announced another round of rollback this week starting Oct. 25.

The following price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P0.35 per liter rollback

Kerosene P0.45 per liter rollback

Diesel P1.10 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

• Gasoline P0.35 per liter rollback

• Diesel P1.10 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

Gasoline P0.35 per liter rollback

Kerosene P0.45 per liter rollback

Diesel P1.10 per liter rollback

— With report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

