A man in protective gear rides on a scooter while carrying groceries, in Shanghai, China, Oct. 13, 2022. China's inflation rate rose to 2.8 percent year-on-year in September, with a 0.30 percent increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI), the National Bureau of Statistics reported. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

BEIJING — China's economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts.

The data, published 6 days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP.

Last Monday, China delayed the release of the third-quarter growth figures -- along with a host of other economic indicators -- as the country's leaders gathered to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term.

Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be "postponed" without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released.

China had been expected to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by COVID-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.

