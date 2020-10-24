Business Mentor: The power of prayer

A Catholic devotee hears Mass at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

There is no assurance that a successful business will keep succeeding. There will always come a time when entrepreneurs feel confused, stressed, anxious, and depressed.

It could be caused by something that is beyond their control or something that they have caused. When bad things happen, sometimes, we sometimes just want to crawl into a hole and hope and pray that it will just go away on its own. Things just happen.

But we should not just give up. We should turn negative feelings into positive ones. We should embrace adversity and to hold on to hope and take every opportunity available.

I understand that there are problems that may seem too heavy. But, sometimes, just holding the hand of my wife or hugging my grandchildren eases the fear and worry. It allows me to think clearer and understand the situation better.

Others spend countless hours blaming themselves or others and refuse to accept that things happened. But we should realize that there are simply unavoidable circumstances which help us become better entrepreneurs and individuals.

Constantly worrying about our problems, especially money, can leave us hurt and make us ill.

Am I in the right business?

Some entrepreneurs who experience problems with their business ask themselves if they made the right decision in going into business. I can’t blame you if you think that way, especially if you think you started the business unprepared for whatever happens.

Let me tell you this, a business fails because of a number of reasons. Mostly, it is because the entrepreneurs do not have their hearts in the business.

I suggest you look back at how you started it all. Recognize the red flags which led to the problems and try to resolve them. It doesn’t have to be done overnight. If you must, consult with someone you trust or someone who knows about handling a business. You might have missed something along the way.

One very powerful solution which I have held on to all these years is the power of prayer. I ask our Almighty Father to give me the strength to carry the burden and to enlighten me. A fervent prayer allows me to see things through and helps me find ways to solve my problems.

I believe that when you lift up all your worries to Him, there is no burden that you can’t handle.

In your most quiet moments, you will hear a voice that can lead you to the right path. When you stumble into some obstacles, it may be God’s way of telling you to stop. There might be a new entrepreneurial journey waiting for you.

I am not saying that all your worries will magically disappear in a flash. But whenever you feel weary, just close your eyes and seek God’s guidance. You will be surprised at how much the silence can turn into success.

Never let doubt step in because it can destroy your perspective. There is always a way out of all our problems. Some people just choose to be blind. Take each day at a time. Knowing that God is always with us can fill us with immediate joy and hope.

So, where do you go from here – to give up or to hold on to hope? There is just nowhere to go but up!

