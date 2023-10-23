MIAA expects most flights on time during Undas 2023

MANILA — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Monday said it is confident that most flights will be on time during Undas 2023 — All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day — when a high volume of travelers is expected.

The MIAA said in a statement that it anticipates airlines will sustain their improved on-time performance — which peaked in September — during the Undas season next month.

In the first 18 days of October 2023, the agency recorded an average on-time performance of 82.38 percent from the 13,519 flights that catered to some 2.076 million travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

It said the numbers indicated that "a significant majority of flights departed and arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled time, well within international standards."

MIAA Officer in Charge Bryan Co also said in the statement that the agency wanted to maintain its "strong" on-time performance record during the Holy Week season this year when flight punctuality hit an "impressive average" of 84.76 percent.