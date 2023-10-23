Landbank unveils new deposit product with tiered interest rates

MANILA - The Landbank of the Philippines is expanding its portfolio of savings and financial products as it launched OptiSaver on Monday.

Amid talks of a merger with the Development Bank of the Philippines, Landbank looks to strengthen its performance with the new deposit product.

OptiSaver features tiered interest rates from 0.05 percent for deposits with an average daily balance range of P50,000 to P499,000.

Landbank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz said the rates for OptiSaver will be “very competitive” against other saving accounts.

Deposits from P500,000 and up will have an interest rate of 1 to 4 percent.

“This premium savings account stands as one of the most financially rewarding deposit products in the industry for surpassing interest rates provided by regular savings accounts,” Ortiz said.

OptiSaver was designed to provide an optimal interest rate for Landbank clients while giving them access to their deposits.

“Unlike a time deposit, clients have access to their liquidity anytime,” Ortiz added.

An OptiSaver account can also be availed through the Landbank mobile banking app and in Landbank branches nationwide.