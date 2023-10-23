Fuel prices rise anew on Tuesday

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Oil prices are rising anew on Tuesday, October 24.

Petroleum companies on Monday announced the following price hikes:

SHELL PILIPINAS, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.95/L increase

Kerosene - P1.25/L increase

Diesel - P1.30/L increase

CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline - P0.95/L increase

Diesel - P1.30/L increase

CALTEX (effective 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.95/L increase

Kerosene - P1.25/L increase

Diesel - P1.30/L increase

PETROGAZZ (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.95/L increase

Diesel - P1.30/L increase

Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, earlier said this could be attributed to a drop in US crude stockpiles as well as Iran's call on members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel.

--with reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News