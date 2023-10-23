Fuel prices rise anew on Tuesday

MANILA -- Oil prices are rising anew on Tuesday, October 24.
Petroleum companies on Monday announced the following price hikes:
SHELL PILIPINAS, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.95/L increase
Kerosene - P1.25/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase
CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - P0.95/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase
CALTEX (effective 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.95/L increase
Kerosene - P1.25/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase
PETROGAZZ (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.95/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase
Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, earlier said this could be attributed to a drop in US crude stockpiles as well as Iran's call on members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel.
--with reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News