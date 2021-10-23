Business Mentor: Why customer feedback is essential

Do you know if your customers are happy with the product or service you provide? Do you have any idea of what they like and dislike about the products you offer? How can you keep up with the ever-changing market?

All of us are consumers, and each one of us has an opinion for the things we purchase, whether online or directly from the physical stores.

Do you ever feel the need to compliment or at least catch the attention of a business or its employees? Or do you want to share your experience with fellow consumers?

What is customer feedback?

We often see a jar or a box placed on top of the counter of shops or restaurants so people can drop a message for the store owner or manager. These messages let a business establishment know if customers are satisfied with the products and services provided to them.

These messages can either be positive or negative. Positive comments are always gladly accepted, while negative comments can make a business owner's nerve twitch a little. There could even be prank messages. However, this should not ruin their day. Business owners should still read these messages.

Customer feedback is an integral part of running any business since it helps product development, points to better marketing opportunities, improves customer service, etc. Your customers are your "eyes" outside the company--they can pinpoint what you may have overlooked.

You may receive a ton of suggestions from your long-time customers. It doesn't mean that you need to make all these happen. You still need to weigh if they are feasible and doable.

Some companies struggle to gain traction in their sales. This is because they don't take time to listen to their customers. The success of your business relies on how your customers perceive your products or services. Move the industry forward, listen to your customers and consider the suggested insights.

As a business owner, your goal is to align your products with what your customers exactly want.

It is essential to dissect all suggestions to help you obtain qualitative and honest customer feedback. You may have a great idea about what kind of products to offer, but it may still be lacking in some aspects. This is where your customers might be able to help you out.

Why do you need customer feedback?

Customers' opinions matter because they allow the business to improve its products and services to meet the needs of a more significant market. Listening to your customers strengthens their loyalty and propels your brand forward.

There are restaurants where managers and even the owners would go around and randomly talk to customers regarding their experience. Asking about how the food tastes or if they have other concerns they wish to relay. This direct communication with the customers allows an in-depth understanding of what customers truly want.

Some restaurants even give survey forms. This lets customers comment on the quality of service, food, ambiance, cleanliness, etc.

Having a business website is beneficial in showcasing what your business can offer and serving as a channel wherein customers can talk to someone virtually. It is similar to directly speaking at the physical stores; except online. Chatbots can also help, but having a natural person respond to a specific issue works best.

Listening to your customers' advice makes them feel appreciated. They also set your business apart from your competitor. You present your business as an entity that genuinely cares about its customers.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

