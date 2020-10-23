MerryMart to open first 'market format' in Quezon City on Oct. 24

MANILA - MerryMart Consumer Corp said Friday it would open its first market format on Oct. 24 at the Artonstrip by Rockwell in Quezon City.

The MerryMart market format, located in Project 4 in Quezon City, will offer live seafoods displayed in salt water tanks, fresh fruits and vegetables, select premium groceries, gourmet delicatessen, health and beauty products, medicines and prescription drugs, the retailer said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

MerryMart said the market has basement parking and would implement health and safety protocols. Its operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., it said.

"We believe this new MerryMart market format will fulfill the needs of select retail trade areas. The MerryMart team will continue to calibrate and innovate as it pursues to serve and delight the evolving retail consumers in the Philippines,” said MerryMart Chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia II.

The group has various retail formats including MerryMart Store, MerryMart Market, MerryMart Grocery and the recently launched solely online Dark Grocery format.