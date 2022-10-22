Children play near the breakwater at the BASECO Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is managing the country's inflation woes just as a recent poll showed that the number of Filipinos who felt they were poor slightly rose, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said Saturday.

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from September 29 to October 2 showed that 49 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor, higher by a percentage from the same poll conducted in June this year.

But Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the slight increase in self-rated poverty is "expected, given the acceleration of inflation, particularly in food and transport."

The measures being implemented by the Marcos administration to address inflation had also helped to keep the number of Pinoy families experiencing poverty at bay during the period, said Balisacan.

Malacañang leapt on the NEDA chief's statement, saying this increase "could have been higher if not for the further opening up of the economy."

Among the measures the administration did to counter inflation include, it said, the distribution of targeted subsidies for low-income households, public utility drivers, and the farming and fishery sectors.

"Note that inflation has been coming partly from external factors, including global supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Russia war," said Balisacan.

"Moving forward, we need to speed up providing financial assistance to the poor [and] most vulnerable groups, implementing our food production enhancement programs, and executing timely food importation," he added.

A report by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in August showed there were 19.99 million poor Filipinos as the poverty incidence rose to 18.1 percent in 2021 from 16.7 in 2018.

Marcos this week said inflation remains the number one priority of his administration’s economic team. Inflation for the month of September quickened to 6.9 percent, the highest since October 2018, the PSA said.

A Pulse Asia survey released in October though showed that 42 percent of Filipinos disapproved of the Marcos administration’s performance in controlling inflation, which has emerged as the top urgent national concern of Filipinos.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon had said the country must fully reopen its economy and improve its booster uptake in order to lessen the number of Filipinos in poverty.