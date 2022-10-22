Business Mentor: Customer engagement strategies to boost sales

I often mention that to have a successful business; entrepreneurs need to exert effort so that people will know about their existence in the market. Imagine the number of companies offering the same products and services. Entrepreneurs should not take for granted the importance of finding effective strategies on how they can boost sales. One of the most critical factors for a business to succeed is learning how to improve customer engagement.

What is customer engagement?

Customer engagement is the process of interacting with customers which helps boost business sales. It is an integral factor in any business since you need to encourage people to buy your products and services and provide them with excellent customer service.

Customers always expect the highest quality of service offered by businesses which increases customer loyalty. Communication can be done through messaging, either through phone, email or on various social media platforms where the company is active. Absence of customer engagement may result in reduced sales and ultimately lead to customers going elsewhere.

Here are the advantages to highlight the importance of customer engagement:

Boosts brand experience

Improves customer experience

Increases customer loyalty and trust

Increases sales funnel

Provides valuable customer feedback and insight

Way To Increase Customer Engagement

If you own a small business and you have limited staff to help you, you can formulate effective means to start building brand recognition. However, if you have enough resources to hire more experienced personnel who can perform the job concerning boosting sales and increasing brand awareness, then this can be the best move.

An effective marketing engagement strategy should focus on existing and potential customers' needs throughout their shopping experience. Before allowing sales personnel to face customers, they should be fully aware of what they sell. Some would probably insist on hard selling their products, but that would not always be effective. It is necessary to learn how to butter up their spiel while sticking to the realities. False advertisement is a no-no. Learn that there are people who purchase instantly and those who need a little push to make a purchase.



The use of social media proves to be an effective means of increasing customer engagement. Therefore, posting relevant content will help your target buyer to understand how your product or service can be the solution to their needs. A few years back, it was Facebook and Twitter. But now, it is worth considering joining other platforms, like TikTok and Instagram, which have a younger audience. Apart from that, you can earn from these platforms, which can also be an additional income.



Build trust between the sales team and customers. The sales team should know how to reach out to customers through a personalized approach based on customer insights. As mentioned earlier, customers have different behaviors and attitudes. The sales team should learn to be perceptive. The sales and marketing teams can work hand in hand to improve customer engagement. The marketing team should continuously provide relevant content that educates and create qualified leads. The sales team should continue to nurture and engage buyers in various mediums to establish strong business relationships that will increase sales. Consider setting up personalized message prompts in-app to increase engagement.

Provide chat support. Customers want answers immediately. Customers would always want to ensure they get their money's worth—they often do their research and compare products and prices. Chatbots decrease the burden of customer service representatives, however, it is still best if customers can hear from real people to adequately address their concerns. And with active chat support, customers' quick responses can lead to increased customer loyalty and improved conversion rates.

Asking customers to answer a short survey regarding their experience with how the CSR handled their concerns can significantly help the business improve its services.



Increase the possibility of referrals. Guarantee that the products or services that the business provides are of excellent quality. With this, satisfied customers will likely share their experience and want others to experience it. Happy customers will indeed write about it and share it on social media. Many customers would read reviews before purchasing a product. Therefore, aiming to provide a good impression and a personal touch with the experience for the customer is always positive feedback.



Provide free benefits for users. Besides providing excellent products and services, customers also want to receive free stuff. Through a loyalty program, they will receive vouchers or discount coupons for every purchase. The benefits depend on how you want these vouchers given. Loyalty cards have become popular – in department stores, gas stations, and restaurants.



Customer engagement involves interactions with your customers to create a rewarding experience that, in return, would have a positive impact on your business. Therefore, consider having engagement platforms that combine all strategies to make it easier for the team to serve prospective clients and improve customer communication.

RELATED VIDEO